Venomous Cobra on the Loose in Texas Neighborhood
A venomous West African banded cobra escaped from its owner’s home in Grand Prairie, Texas Tuesday, forcing police to warn residents to keep an eye out. Hospitals in the area have already been warned in the event someone gets bitten. The snake escaped its enclosure around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the owner, who has permission from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to own the reptile. Despite efforts to search for the animal, it has yet to be found. Residents have been told to call 911 if they see the cobra.