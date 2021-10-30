Venture Capitalist Buys California’s Most Expensive Home

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen is practically middle-class compared to Jeff Bezos—worth a paltry $1.6 billion. But he outdid the Amazon boss in one area by buying the most expensive home in California’s history, a $177 million Malibu mansion that was being shopped around for $218 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. Bezos set the previous California record last year when he bought a Beverly Hills spread for $165 million. But financier Ken Griffin holds the national record for his $238 million purchase of a New York City penthouse.