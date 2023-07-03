Venus Williams Goes Down Screaming from Knee Injury at Wimbledon

Read it at The Independent
Tennis champion Venus Williams injured her already-bandaged right knee during a Wimbledon match against Elina Svitolina on Monday, falling to the court and screaming in pain, prompting gasps from the crowd. Williams returned to play, but eventually lost the first-round match to Svitolina 6-4, 6-3. Williams, 43, who’s sustained many injuries over the years, was returning to Wimbledon for her record-setting 24th appearance at the tournament, where she has captured five women’s singles titles.