Venus Williams Ties the Knot to Actor at Palm Beach Home
Tennis star Venus Williams, 45, tied the knot for the second time, marrying actor Andrea Preti, 37. The couple, who first met in 2024 and got engaged six months later, officially wed on September 18 in Italy. They celebrated again in December with a second wedding in Florida, enjoying a full week of festivities. In an interview with Vogue, the couple said their wedding week at their Palm Beach home included daily pool parties with close friends and family. “We got up there and had the best time,” Williams said about her wedding day. The couple told Vogue that they wrote their own vows, which they recited in both Italian and English. “She speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it,” said Preti, who moved to Italy as a teenager. While Preti walked down the aisle to the Jackson 5’s I’ll Be There, Williams chose Ovunque Sarai by Irama. The actor said the song is “important” to him, as it reminds him of his grandmother, who passed away during the COVID pandemic. “I never expected she would use this song. When it played, I started to cry like a little kid,” Preti said about his wife’s choice.