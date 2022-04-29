CHEAT SHEET
Another Journalist Killed by Russian Bombs in Ukraine
A Ukrainian radio journalist and producer is the latest journalist to be killed by Russian bombing in Ukraine. Vera Girich died in Kyiv after her apartment was bombed shortly after United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres left on Thursday. She lived on the lower floor of a 25-story residential tower that was partially destroyed by a missile. She had worked in the Kyiv bureau of Radio Liberty since 2018 and before that enjoyed a successful career in broadcast television. Radio Liberty pad tribute to her saying it will “remember her as a bright and kind person, a true professional.”