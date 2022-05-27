Depp-Heard Verdict Is Now in Jury’s Hands After Six Bitter Weeks
WAITING GAME
After listening to six weeks of bombshell testimony in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation slugfest, a jury began deliberating on Friday afternoon. Depp has sued Heard for $50 million for allegedly branding him an abuser while Heard has counter-sued for $100 million after his lawyer called her claims a hoax. The jury of seven must consider whether either party defamed the other and, if so, whether either are entitled to damages. They can also determine the amount of damages but their verdict must be unanimous. In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyer called Heard a habitual liar who ruined Depp’s life with career-destroying claims of physical violence. Heard’s team previously wrapped up their case by painting Depp as a serial physical, sexual, and psychological abuser. If the jury doesn’t reach a verdict on Friday, they will resume on Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.