Laken Riley’s Migrant Killer Learns Fate After Guilty Verdict

Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight told TMZ that since he’s lost over 100 pounds, his acting career has taken a nose dive. The actor, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s nemesis Newman, explained, “It takes time for people to accept you as you are and they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat.” He’s not letting it get him down, however, adding, “You just have to accept the fact that you can’t sell something that you’re not.” As for how he lost the weight, Knight said he tried “everything that anyone could ever try from therapy to drugs to surgery to radiation to being taken by aliens.” One of the things finally worked, Knight said, though he “doesn’t know” which one. “I lose 10, I gain 50, I lose 100, I gain 12,” he said of his weight loss journey. From his role in 1993’s Jurassic Park to now, he’s lost “about 110 pounds.” Though it’s affected his career in a “bad way,” he said, he still has faith that Hollywood will “give an old skinny guy a shot.”
