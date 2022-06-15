Everything is 25% Off on Verishop During the V-DAY Festival

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re a fashion lover with a pulse, it’s time to grab your wallet. Verishop is celebrating its “birthday” as a fashion retailer by offering major discounts sitewide. Through its V-DAY Festival, you can save 25% on nearly everything in stock. All you have to do is find an item that you love and use the promo code BIRTHDAY22 at checkout. This includes everything from the ultra-cozy Knotty Ones Pilnatis Shorts made of 100% organic cotton, to the super sleek Americae Tailored Cigarette Pants. No matter what your fashion taste is, there will be items that will make your heart swoon at the very sight of them. However, the next time you see them, you probably won’t be able to get 25% off at checkout. So, if you find even one thing that speaks to you (like those Knotty Ones Pilnatis Shorts), don’t let it slip by until after the V-DAY Festival ends!

Verishop V-DAY Festival Use Code BIRTHDAY22 for 25% Off Shop at Verishop $

