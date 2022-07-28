Verizon Inks ‘Multi-Year’ Deal With MAGA Network Newsmax After Dropping OAN
‘DELIGHTED’
Conservative cable network Newsmax has signed a multi-year deal with Verizon that will see the channel reach 3.5 million viewers, it was announced on Wednesday. “Verizon has carried Newsmax for many years, and we are delighted to be extending our distribution through the Fios platform,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said in a statement trumpeting the news. “We have found them to be outstanding partners who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the presentation of diverse, independent voices through their programming. We’re glad that we are continuing with this new agreement.” Verizon first informed The Daily Beast of the extension of the Newsmax deal last week just before it announced it was dropping right-wing competitor OAN.