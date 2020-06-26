Verizon Joins ADL Boycott, Vows to Stop Buying Facebook Ads for a Month
Verizon has joined a growing boycott of Facebook, pledging not to buy ads on the social network through July. The telecommunications giant is by far the largest company to do so, lending major corporation credence to the nascent movement organized by the Anti-Defamation League, dubbed Hit Pause on Hate. Ben & Jerry’s, The North Face, Patagonia, and Magnolia Pictures have also promised to stop buying Facebook ads in response to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision not to remove controversial posts by President Donald Trump and the company’s failure to stem the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories. The ADL specifically cited a Verizon ad that ran against a post about the QAnon fringe group. Some ad agencies have also reportedly begun advising clients to join the boycott.