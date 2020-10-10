CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    This CBD Comes In All The Flavors Of Your Favorite Childhood Candies

    Delish

    Ad by Verma Farms

    Verma Farms

    If you haven’t heard of CBD gummies, you’re behind a huge trend. CBD is used by many for reported stress-reducing effects. It’s made from hemp, but features no THC (the chemical that produces a “high”). Verma Farms is a favorite of CBD-lovers for its nostalgic and delicious flavors. Stock up now, cause you can get a whopping $50 off orders of $200 or more with code DAILYBEAST.

    Blueberry Wave 500mg CBD Gummies

    Buy on Verma Farms$60

    Free Shipping

    Maui Melon 500mg CBD Gummies

    Buy on Verma Farms$60

    Free Shipping

    Peachy Pau Hana 500mg CBD Gummies

    Buy on Verma Farms$60

    Free Shipping

    Beary Beach 250mg CBD Gummies

    Buy on Verma Farms$45

    Free Shipping

    Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.