Deputy Accidentally Shoots High Schooler During Classroom Drill
NOT A DRILL
An Indiana student was wounded after a sheriff’s deputy leading a high school class through a law enforcement scenario accidentally discharged his service weapon, according to Vermillion County officials. The deputy was identified by Indiana State Police as Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the county sheriff’s department. DisPennett was instructing a popular vocational class on officer training, and was conducting a so-called “bad guy” drill when he fired his weapon, according to WTHI-TV. The high school senior was grazed by the bullet, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., Dave Chapman, said the student described the pain as a “sting,” WDRB reported. DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave for the length of an investigation into the matter, a state police spokesperson said.