Dad Drunkenly Fled Crash While His Toddler Son Drowned, Police Say
A Vermont father has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son after police say he crashed his vehicle while intoxicated and then left the toddler behind. Darel Galorenzo, 35, allegedly crashed his car in Clarksburg, Massachusetts on Saturday before fleeing the scene, leaving behind his son, who authorities say died as a result of drowning injuries sustained in a nearby brook. Galorenzo has also been charged with reckless endangerment of a child, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence, according to the Massachusetts State Police.