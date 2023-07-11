Residents of Vermont Capital Told It’s Too Late to Evacuate as Dam Threatens to Burst
FLOOD CATASTROPHE
A dam in Vermont was almost at capacity and was threatening to burst at any minute, officials said early Tuesday, as floods lashed the northeastern U.S. due to intense storms. Montpelier city manager William Fraser said at about 4 a.m. that the Wrightsville Dam had only six feet of capacity left and “a large amount of water” is at risk of spilling over into the North Branch River, which would “drastically add to the existing flood damage” around the state’s capital. “This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage,” Fraser wrote. He told residents that there were “few evacuation options remaining” and those most in danger—including anyone living in downtown Montpelier and along the North Branch River corridor—“may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.” Montpelier Fire Chief Robert Gowans told the VTDigger the dam only had three feet of capacity left “before it would go over the spillway” as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. There is an official monitoring the dam who has watched the water “come up a couple feet in the couple hours he’s been there,” Gowans said.