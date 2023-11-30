CHEAT SHEET
Vermont Shooting Suspect Once Had Shotgun Confiscated by Cops: Report
The man charged with shooting three Palestinian college students in Vermont once had a shotgun confiscated from his ex-girlfriend’s home by officers in upstate New York, after she alleged to cops that he had been involved in several domestic disputes, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing police records. The incident occurred in 2013, according to the network, and it remains unclear whether the weapon was returned. The woman also told cops that the alleged shooter had a history of mental illness. Police have not yet determined whether mental health was a factor in the shooting and are currently probing whether the incident qualifies as a hate crime.