Vermont state Rep. Jim Carroll, a Democrat, caught a colleague across the aisle engaging in some rather juvenile antics recently. The Bennington native noticed that his bag was repeatedly soaked after he left it unattended at the state Capitol, prompting him to install a hidden camera to determine what, exactly, was going on. It wasn’t long before the footage captured his rival, Rep. Mary Morrissey, a Republican who also hails from Bennington, dumping water into his bag nearly every time he left it hanging up in a publicly accessible room. Carroll took his evidence to the House Ethics Panel, where the matter has yet to be resolved. However, Morrissey was blocked from serving on a legislative committee by House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D) following the report, according to Vermont-based news outlet Seven Days. The waterlogged antics went on for five months, according to Carroll, who blasted Morrissey in a Monday state house meeting for the “torment.” Morrissey apologized during the meeting, saying she was “truly ashamed of my actions,” according to Boston.com.