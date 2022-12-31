ABC News Producer’s Widow Charged With Endangering Their Kids

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
The widow of George Stephanopoulos’ producer was arrested hours after he died of a heart attack last week for leaving her two young children alone in a room at the Yale Club in New York City, Variety reported. Details were scant but the NYPD said Veronica Tejera was booked on child endangerment charges the night of Dec. 23 after a 911 call about the “unattended” 2-year-old and 5-month-old. Her husband, Dax Tejera, 37, was the executive producer of ABC News’ This Week show. He and Veronica live in Maryland, and it was not clear why she was in New York—and she did not respond to inquiries from Variety.