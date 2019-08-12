CHEAT SHEET
FASHION FAUX PAS
Versace Apologizes for Shirts Implying Hong Kong and Macau Are Countries
Versace has apologized for implying on a line of T-shirts that the semi-autonomous Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau are in fact countries. The shirts listed famous cities along with their country, including “New York-USA” and “Beijing-China.” The luxury fashion label also listed “Hong Kong-Hong Kong” and “Macau-Macau.” The move sparked backlash in China, where a number of high-end retailers do their biggest business. Versace responded by discontinuing the shirts and destroying what remained of them. “Versace reiterates that we love China deeply, and resolutely respect China’s territory and national sovereignty,” the company said in a statement. Donatella Versace also issued a statement, posting on Instagram: “Never have I wanted to disrespect China’s National Sovereignty... I wanted to personally apologize for such inaccuracy and for any distress that it might have caused.”