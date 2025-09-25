‘Very Mean’ Squirrel Sends 2 Women to the ER After Bloody Attacks
SERIAL CRITTER
Residents of a Bay Area suburb are on the lookout for a “very mean” squirrel that has terrorized locals and sent two people to the emergency room. “This is not a joke, more than five people have been attacked by a very mean squirrel over the past few days on Diablo Circle and Mount Lassen,” read posters plastered throughout the town. “Several have gone to the ER for leg lacerations.” Joan Helbeck told ABC how she was accosted by the critter while walking through the neighborhood. “It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, ‘Get it off me, get off me!” Isabel Campoy said she was walking down the same street when the squirrel started following her, before it launched itself at her face and ended up on her arm, biting her repeatedly and leaving her bloodied and in need of medical attention. “Unfortunately, it’s not unheard of,” said veterinarian Vanessa Porter, who said the aggression was likely due to humans feeding and caring for it when it was small. “If they associate people with food, they’re not afraid of them,” she explained. The search for the fugitive squirrel continues.