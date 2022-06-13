Very Rich Author James Patterson Bemoans ‘Racism’ Against Old White Men
SPARE US
Thriller novelist James Patterson bemoaned racism in an interview with The Sunday Times—against white men, that is. Patterson, who has written more than 300 books and has an estimated net worth of $800 million, complained that white men are struggling to find writing jobs in the entertainment and publishing industries, calling it “another form of racism.” The 75-year-old author said that older white men have it the worst, telling the Times that getting a job is “even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Patterson made the comments after the Times observed that some of his early success is linked to his “Alex Cross” series, which stars a Black detective. In direct response, Patterson said that he “just wanted to create a character that happened to be Black” in the context of a plot-driven narrative.