a weekly Twitter conversation—every Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST—where Newsweek and the Daily Beast's @HeroSummit and a guest host talk with tweeters about a topic of importance to the military and veteran communities.

This week's host was Newsweek and the Daily Beast columnist Michael Daly (@mihald), who has written extensively about 9/11 and the war on terror. He held nothing back.