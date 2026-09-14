A military veteran and a midwife have died after a plane crash above the French Riviera. Local authorities have identified Patrick Feron, a former U.S. Air Force general, as the pilot of the biplane, which went down in La Londe-les-Maures in the upmarket region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. His companion has not been named but is said to have worked at the Fréjus Saint-Raphaël hospital. Feron acted as VP of a local association known as Les Ailes de la Reconnaissance, or “Wings of Recognition,” which takes healthcare workers out on flights as a show of gratitude for their public service. Daniel Muraro, the group’s president, told the French press that investigations into the cause of the crash, which happened around 12 miles south of the Cuers airfield on Sunday morning, remain ongoing. “The plane was in perfect condition, there was fuel, the weather was perfect,” he said. “Everything was going very well. Then he took off and didn’t come back.”