TV News Legend David Bohrman Dead at 69 After Hip Surgery Complications
‘INSTRUMENTAL’
TV news legend David Bohrman passed away Sunday following complications after hip surgery, his family told CNN. Executives at the network sent an email to staff sharing the news of the longtime producer and news executive’s passing, describing him as “the creator of more news programming than almost any other producer working in television news today.” The outlet did not provide further details of his death except that the 69-year-old’s family confirmed he died Sunday following the complication. Bohrman, who had also worked at NBC News and ABC News, was hailed by CBS News for being “instrumental in CBS News’ 2020 Election coverage and inspired new ideas and innovations which carry on today.” It added: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family.” Bohrmann was credited for reinventing coverage of live events, including the “Magic Wall,” which is now a norm on election night. He is also credited for being the brains behind The Situation Room and State of the Union. “David was a risk taker who every day wanted to find a better way to tell or show the story,” said John King, CNN’s chief national correspondent.