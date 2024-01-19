Veteran Hiker Freezes to Death in Extreme New Hampshire Weather
BITTER COLD
Christopher Roma’s last words on a 911 call were that he was “very cold.” The experienced hiker, 37, was trapped overnight Tuesday in New Hampshire’s White Mountains amid searing winds, blowing snow, and single-digit temperatures. A rescue effort coordinated by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Mountain Rescue Service, and state national guard attempted to reach Roma throughout the day on Wednesday, but they were prevented by waist-deep snow and high winds. The national guard flew three times toward Roma’s location but could not reach him because of poor visibility. By the time a rescue team finally arrived at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Roma was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fish and Game department described Roma as “an experienced and well-known hiker who hiked extensively throughout New Hampshire’s White Mountains and beyond,” and warned others to be properly attired through the winter weather on the trails.