Veteran Sniper: Would-Be Trump Assassin Was Perched in ‘Obvious’ Spot
HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT
The retired sniper Dallas Alexander, whose Canadian Special Operations team is responsible for the furthest confirmed kill in history, said Sunday that Donald Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was perched in the “most fucking obvious” place for a gunman. Alexander was dumbfounded that Crooks, 20, was able to perch himself atop a roof with a clear line of sight within 150 yards of the former president on Saturday, saying even a “seventh-grader” would’ve known to have the rooftop on lockdown. “I’m very familiar with the layout of these types of things and what the job should be,” he said in an Instagram video, adding, “You don’t even need to be a sniper... The most obvious place in the whole world.” The Secret Service has been skewered by lawmakers and the press in the aftermath of the incident, which left Trump injured, two rally-goers hospitalized, and a former fire chief dead as he shielded his loved ones. The Secret Service has suggested local cops are to blame for the security shortcomings, insisting the rooftop was “outside the perimeter” they were tasked with securing.