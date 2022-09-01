Veteran TV star Richard Roat, best known for his appearances in TV shows including Seinfeld and Friends, and with a career in the entertainment industry that spanned almost 50 years, has died aged 89.

He passed away in Orange County, California, on Aug. 5, his wife confirmed to Variety. The cause of death was not supplied, but his obituary says he passed “suddenly.”

The obituary, published by the Los Angeles Times, describes him as “the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have.”

Roat had a huge list of credits to his name, with more than 135 acting roles on television, film, and Broadway, including Dallas, Dynasty, and The Golden Girls.

He appeared on The Golden Girls twice, once as Rose (Betty White)’s boyfriend Al Beatty, who is found dead in her bed the next morning after spending the night. On Seinfeld, he played a doctor who describes Elaine as “difficult.”

On Friends, he played a professor at Ross’ university in “The One Where Ross Dates a Student,” who warns him that he will be fired if he engages in a relationship with a pupil.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter and a business that will continue to flourish as his wife, Kathy Arntzen Roat, assumes additional responsibilities,” friend and colleague Shelley Herman posted on Facebook.

Roat debuted on television screens in 1962 with an appearance on Car 54, Where Are You?, playing an uncredited role of Garfield on the cop sitcom. The episode, titled “How Smart Can You Get?” was ranked No. 61 in TV Guide’s best TV episodes of all time in 1997.

It wasn’t long before he was a recognizable face, landing jobs on Happy Days, Columbo, Charlie’s Angels, Mad About You, The Nanny, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Murphy Brown, and even Baywatch.

He had recurring roles in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, in 1985 as Conrad Hutton and 1991 as Professor Henry Moore.

His last appearance was on the crime thriller 24, in 2009.

“Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients,” his obituary reads. “He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives.”