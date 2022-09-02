VA Wants to Provide Abortions Even in States Where Its Outlawed
BOLD MOVE
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to offer abortions nationwide to eligible veterans and dependents who are victims of rape, incest or have their health endangered—even in states where abortion is now a criminal offense in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. The agency submitted the proposed rule to the Federal Register Thursday night, and are awaiting approval. If successful, military physicians will be allowed to perform abortions in states like Oklahoma, where it’s now punishable by up to 10 years behind bars. The proposed rule change comes after months of discussion on whether federal physicians should follow the laws of the state they operate in or a uniform national policy. VA Secretary Denis McDonough called the move “a patient safety decision.” “Pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most,” he said. “That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver.” The new policy could start as early as next week, the Military Times reports.