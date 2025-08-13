Veterans Beg Ron DeSantis to Stop Killing Them

Ron DeSantis is under fire for turning against his fellow service members and letting executioners slaughter five veterans this year alone.

The governor, who served in the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer from 2004 to 2010, has called Florida “the most veteran-friendly state” in the nation. But during his reign, nine people have been executed—including five veterans.

Florida administers executions by lethal injection or electric chair at the execution chamber located at Florida State Prison.

Veterans statewide are now pleading with DeSantis to stop the executions of fellow former service members, all of whom devoted part of their life to protecting the country.

Veterans are begging Ron DeSantis to stop the executions of over two dozen veterans on death row. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

“We can never be a veteran friendly state when our leader is signing off on their deaths at the hands of the State,” more than 130 vets wrote in a letter to DeSantis. “We urge you now to lead from a place of bravery, to return to the honor code from your service, and to stop setting the executions of our fellow soldiers.”

Nearly 30 veterans are sitting on death row, waiting for execution, including 67-year-old Kayle Bates who is set to be killed on Aug. 19. The letter implores DeSantis to prevent Bates’ death.

“We write to you today as fellow veterans. We write to you to highlight a disturbing trend, and one that only you have the power to correct,” the letter begins.

During DeSantis’ term, five veterans have been executed: Bobby Joe Long, Duane Owen, Edward James, Jeffrey Hutchinson, and Edward Zakrzewski. Bates is set to become the tenth on Aug. 19, followed by Curtis Windom on Aug. 28.

Ron DeSantis has called Florida the most "veteran-friendly state" despite overseeing the executions of five veterans. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DeSantis served in the Navy after graduating from Yale University and Harvard Law School. He worked his way up to lieutenant during his time in the Navy and served at Guantanamo Bay and in Iraq. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 2010.

“The military instills in all of us an unbreakable code of honor: leave no one behind. That obligation does not end at the end of one’s duty,” the letter reads. “To a great degree that is where it begins for our mentally injured soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen.”

It continues: “To execute a veteran who was broken by war and left without adequate care is not justice. It is a failure of duty. It is the final abandonment.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 2004 to 2010. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Rober Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Hutchinson, a 62-year-old veteran with severe mental problems, was executed in May for the murders of his girlfriend and her three children. His lawyer said during his trial that he suffered from serious health problems from the war in Iraq, post-traumatic stress disorder, and paranoia. He long claimed that he was innocent and pointed to conspiracy theories to explain the murders.

Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, Florida has carried out more executions this year than any other state and most under any governor.