‘Vets for Trump’ Leader Attended Shady Jan. 5 Garage Meeting While on Bail: Prosecutors
CAN’T STAY OUT OF TROUBLE
After being arrested outside a Philly vote shortly after the 2020 election, the co-founder of Vets for Trump is facing new charges based on information that surfaced during investigations into the Capitol riot. Joshua Macias was initially arrested on federal firearms charges after he and another man drove in a Hummer studded with QAnon paraphernalia to the vote center, apparently in response to conspiracy theories about election fraud. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that Macias is facing four new charges—including attempted interference with primaries and elections, and hindering the performance of a duty—based on information from the congressional committee investigating the riot and other federal indictments. It includes footage showing Macias meeting with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers boss Stewart Rhodes in a parking garage on the night before the insurrection. Macias was out on bail at the time.