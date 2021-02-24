ViacomCBS Greenlights ‘Frasier’ Revival for Streaming

CHEAT SHEET
ViacomCBS has ordered a revival of the popular and long-running sitcom Frasier for its new streaming service Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer, who has reportedly been shopping the reboot for some time, will reprise the titular role and serve as an executive producer of the show. ViacomCBS announced the series Wednesday in a presentation to investors. Grammer said in a statement, “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” The character appeared not only in his namesake show but also in Cheers and Wings.