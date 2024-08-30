Princes William and Harry had a chinwag with just about everyone but each other when they attended the memorial service for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, according to the vicar who led the service.

The Reverend Dan Tansey told the Daily Mail he didn’t see the estranged royal brothers speak to each other, but noted a “lot of family members and friends speaking to them” at the reception following the service. Multiple U.K. outlets reported that the brothers were not seen speaking when they left the service.

The service, held Thursday at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, marks the first time William, 42, and Harry, 39, can be placed at the same location in a year, The Telegraph reported. The brothers have seldom been seen together since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit their royal duties and moved to California.

The Duke of Sussex made earlier trips to the U.K. this year to visit his father, King Charles, in February, after the monarch announced he was being treated for cancer, and to attend the Invictus Games in May.

“It was a surprise but a really pleasant one that they had both come, but maybe less shocking that William was there,” Tansey told the Mail, of seeing William and Harry at the memorial.

Lord Fellowes was an influential adviser to Queen Elizabeth II, serving as her private secretary for almost all of the 1990s, and his widow, Lady Jane Fellowes, is the sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He died at 82 last month.