Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc Stepping Down Amid Sales Rumors
SEE YA
Vice Media chief executive officer Nancy Dubuc is leaving the company after five years, she announced in an email to staff on Friday. Her resignation comes as the edgy media company struggles to find a new buyer after abandoning plans to go public in 2021. Additionally, Vice is currently in a financial crunch, having recently secured $30 million in debt financing from Fortress Investment to keep it afloat amid grumbling that the company hasn’t paid its bills. “I am proud to leave a Vice better than the one I joined,” Dubuc wrote in her farewell note. “Together we racked up incredible wins while tackling unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds caused by the pandemic, the war in the Ukraine, and the economy all which forced us to pivot, refocus and pivot again.” Dubuc also said she decided to “move onto the next chapter” as the “anniversary” of her tenure at Vice approached. The former A+E Networks CEO replaced Vice co-founder Shane Smith in March 2018, who shifted into the role of executive chairman. Dubuc took over the company as it battled accusations of sexual harassment, workplace culture complaints, management upheavals, and revenue shortfalls.