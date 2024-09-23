Kamala Harris Collects Record Cash Haul at Wall Street Fundraiser
MONEY, HONEY
Vice President Kamala Harris took in her largest financial windfall from a single event at a standing-room-only fundraiser in New York City on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. The Democratic presidential candidate emerged from the Cipriani Wall Street with $27 million more in her war chest, an aide told the wire service. She told reporters on the tarmac later on Sunday that the haul showed “there’s a lot of support for our message and what we need to do in terms of moving forward.” Harris, who has focused on courting receptive industry heavyweights like Mark Cuban, both outraised and outspent rival Donald Trump last month, according to Friday filings with the Federal Election Commission. Her campaign took in more than $189 million in August—more than quadruple the $44 million raised by the Trump campaign. She ended the month with $404 million in cash on hand, substantially more than the $295 million in Trump’s campaign coffers. Harris’ record-busting Sunday fundraiser took place a day after Trump rejected a call by the vice president to join him onstage for a second debate, telling supporters in North Carolina that it was “just too late.” The Harris campaign said she had agreed to an Oct. 23 face-off on CNN—and that Trump need only take up the challenge to make it happen.