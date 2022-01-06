Kamala Harris Was Actually Inside Dem HQ When Bomb Was Found Outside on Jan. 6
Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic Party’s headquarters when a pipe bomb was found outside the building on Jan. 6 last year, several sources told Politico. Four people, including a White House official and a former law enforcement official, said that Harris was the Secret Service “protectee,” previously unnamed in a Capitol Police timeline of events, evacuated from the Democratic National Committee’s offices seven minutes after authorities began investigating the explosive around 1 p.m. The bomb threat was neutralized about three-and-a-half hours later. A second pipe bomb, placed outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, was also discovered and neutralized that afternoon. The FBI is still hunting for the person or persons responsible. The bombs were planted about 17 hours before a mob of pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol.