Vice President Mike Pence Abruptly Cancels New Hampshire Visit
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled his trip to a New Hampshire drug rehab facility on Tuesday, with his press secretary stating there was “no cause for alarm” in the unexplained change of plans. “Something came up that required [Pence] to remain in Washington, DC... He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon,” spokeswoman Alyssa Farah wrote on Twitter. According to Bloomberg, Pence was slated to give a speech about opioid abuse and boarded a plane at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. However, he got back off shortly after boarding and returned to the White House. Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, told reporters the trip’s cancellation was not due to “national security or personal health issues.” The vice president has no public events scheduled for Wednesday.