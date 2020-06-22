Vice President Mike Pence and Wife Voted by Mail in April Using Old Indiana Address
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, reportedly voted by mail in Indiana’s June primary election using an address they have not lived at since 2016. Their April 13 ballots recorded the Indiana governor’s mansion as their residence for voting purposes, despite their having moved out of the house after Pence became the vice president elect. Though it is legal for the two to vote from a previous address so long as they do not register to vote in Washington, D.C., the move subverts President Donald Trump’s attacks on the vote-by-mail system.
The president has repeatedly claimed that voting by mail is susceptible to fraud, despite a dearth of evidence supporting his statements. Trump himself voted in the Florida GOP primary this spring using a mail-in ballot, after changing his address from New York to Florida.