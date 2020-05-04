Pence Finally Admits He Should Have Worn a Mask During Mayo Clinic Visit

Read it at Twitter
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said he should have worn a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic last week after facing backlash for flouting the medical center’s rules. “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” Pence said on Fox News’ virtual town hall. The veep previously defended his refusal to adhere to the clinic’s face mask policy, saying he is “tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis.” He eventually did wear a mask during his tour of a General Motors plant in Indiana later in the week.