Pence Spox Katie Miller Back at Work—and Pregnant—After Coronavirus Recovery
Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman and wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, announced on Tuesday that she is back at work after recovering from the coronavirus—and pregnant. Miller said she is returning to work after testing negative three times for the coronavirus. “Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife,” she tweeted. The spokeswoman was the second White House staffer, after President Trump’s personal valet, to test positive for the coronavirus. Stephen Miller, widely known as the mastermind behind Trump’s most controversial border control policies, has reportedly been leading the effort to limit immigration based on the threat of disease to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.