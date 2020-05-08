Mike Pence Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus
An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said Friday. The news of the unnamed staffer’s diagnosis comes a day after news broke that one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets also tested positive for COVID-19. Trump and Pence, who largely refuse to wear face masks in public, have repeatedly tested negative for the virus. Pence was scheduled to go to Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, but his flight was delayed for an hour after news of his staffer’s diagnosis, CNBC reported. The VP was heavily criticized last month for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, despite the hospital saying they’d asked him to. Pence later said he didn’t think it was necessary because he is so frequently tested for the coronavirus.