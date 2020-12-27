Read it at Real Vail
While unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans on Sunday, Mike Pence was hitting the slopes. The vice president traveled to ski in Vail, Colorado earlier this week, and plans on staying through the new year, as reported by Real Vail and NBC News. According to Real Vail, which reported the news first, dozens of Secret Service agents booked rooms at nearby hotels to assist with security. The vacation by Pence, the head of the White House’s coronavirus response team, goes against CDC guidelines recommending against traveling for the holiday season.