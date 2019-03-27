CHEAT SHEET
Vice Will Pay $1.88M to Settle Pay Discrimination Case
Vice Media will pay $1.875 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of women who claim they were paid less than their male counterparts for equal work, according to a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter. The suit alleged that Vice discriminated against women by factoring prior salary into pay rates. Vice denied that this was standard practice—but in a Monday court filing, agreed to settle. After lawyers’ fees, the payment will come out to about $1,600 per woman, The Hollywood Reporter notes; although pay will vary by experience. The evidence against Vice initially looked damning: an expert hired by the plaintiff found that even after controlling for job level, tenure, and location, the company owed female employees between $7,000,000 and $9,740,000 in unpaid wages. But when age was factored in, the wage disparity dropped to “well-below one-million dollars,” according to a motion approving the agreement.