    ‘Vicious’ Peacock Escapes NYC Zoo and Attacks Passerby

    Katie Hawkinson

    A peacock displays its feathers.

    Michael Dalder/Reuters

    A peacock caused quite the sight in New York City on Wednesday evening after escaping from the Bronx Zoo before roaming the neighborhood and even biting a bewildered passerby. “I thought I was buggin’! I was like, Yo, there goes a motherfuckin’ peacock,” the victim, named Mike, told the New York Post. Meanwhile, nearby residents on the Citizen app wrote that “911 dispatchers state the peacock is very vicious.” After an all-night standoff, the fugitive pheasant was reined back in by zoo officials.

