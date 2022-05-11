‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

The Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.

In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama prison, spent 11 days on the run amid a frantic manhunt.

The 56-year-old assistant director of corrections was found with a gunshot wound to the head after the pair’s Cadillac crashed in Evansville, Indiana, with Casey White immediately jumping from the wrecked vehicle to declare that she had shot herself.

“Oh my God,” she can be heard exclaiming in the first seconds of the 911 audio, before screaming “Let’s get out and run!”

The recording captures the wail of sirens as police apparently swarmed the scene, followed by several shrieks from Vicky White before she suddenly fell silent.

Police officers arriving at the scene can then be heard shouting “She’s got a gun in her hand!” followed by “She’s breathing though!” and “She’s got her finger on the trigger!”

“She doesn’t look conscious,” an officer can be heard saying as officers finally approached her in the flipped vehicle.

“Yeah it looks like it exited on the top of her head,” he said.

After some speculation about whether or not White had truly taken her own life, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear late Tuesday declared her manner of death a homicide, saying she had died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Her death capped off a turbulent 11-day saga in which the fugitive lovebirds appeared to be playing cat and mouse with authorities, regularly swapping out vehicles that would later be found abandoned as they headed further and further north from the prison in Florence, Alabama, where they had absconded on April 29.

Police in Evansville finally got a line on the pair at a nearby motel, where officers laid in wait for the two to leave before finally closing in on them Monday afternoon. Vicky White was taken to a hospital after the doomed police chase, while Casey White was extradited back to Lauderdale County to face a June trial for his original murder charge—the “brutal” 2015 stabbing of a 58-year-old woman.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Tuesday that Casey White has shown “no remorse” for his lover’s death. The prison guard, who had worked at the prison for 25 years, signed the inmate out for a bogus courthouse appointment before the two made a run for it together.

Authorities later said they had secretly engaged in a phone relationship for at least two years.