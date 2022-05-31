Victim of Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooting Plans to Sue Glock
ACCOUNTABILITY
A woman who sustained life-altering injuries during last month’s mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway plans to file a lawsuit against Glock, the company that manufactured the gun used in the attack. Ilene Steur, 49, was shot in the buttocks and the bullet fractured her sacrum, a bone at the base of the spine that connects to the pelvis, according to the suit. The bullet remains in her body, as removing it is too risky. While she awaits on another surgery, Steur, who now has difficulty standing or sitting for long periods of time, must use a colostomy bag. The lawsuit, which will be filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, argues that Glock markets and distributes guns in a manner that is a “public nuisance” under a 2021 state law. Steur alleges that Glock carelessly markets its guns while knowing that dangerous individuals buy the weapons. According to the suit, the company urges police departments to trade-in weapons earlier than necessary and sells old police guns to civilians at a higher price. “Glock knows that by oversaturating the market with guns, the guns will go to the secondary markets that serve illegal purchasers,” the suit alleges.