Victim of Pennsylvania House Explosion Called Wife Before Death: Report
TRAGIC
A victim of the horror Pennsylvania house explosion on Saturday who initially survived the blast apparently called his wife asking for help before succumbing to his injuries, a new report states. Sources told Channel 11 that Casey Clontz was in the basement when the blast occurred and in his final moments, the 38-year-old was able to phone his partner. “Sources told Channel 11 that Casey Clontz survived the initial explosion and called his wife to ask for help, as he and the others were trapped in the basement,” the report stated, adding it was unknown if anyone else was alive at the time. Clontz, along with 12-year-old son, Keegan, were in the basement along with Kevin Sebunia, 55 and Michael Thomas, 57. The home’s owners, Heather and Paul Oravitz, were upstairs at the time. After the death of Paul Oravitz in the hospital on Wednesday, the official death toll now stands at 6.