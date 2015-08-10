Victim Texted Mom Before Family Executed

Read it at Houston Chronicle
The ex-girlfriend of the Texas man accused of killing her and seven others texted her mother for help late Saturday night, prosecutors say. David Conley has been charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing Valerie Jackson, her husband, and six children (one of whom was Conley’s). All eight victims were found shot in the head after a long standoff between police and Conley on Saturday night. Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson said seeking the death penalty is a “no-brainer.”