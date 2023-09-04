Victims Found Hiding After One Shot Dead in Illinois, Shooter at Large
A manhunt is underway after one person was shot dead in rural Kenney, Illinois, on Sunday; an incident which sparked an active shooter warning where police urged residents to lock their doors and “stay safe.” Speaking to reporters Sunday night, the Dewitt County Sheriff said that a 911 call was received at approximately 3:23 p.m. warning of an active shooter. When deputies arrived, one victim was found in his vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He is now in a stable condition in hospital. An additional four other occupants “remained at the scene hiding from the suspect,” while a fifth person had been fatally wounded. Police were able to whisk the four hiding victims to safety but the suspect got away. He was identified as Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, a hispanic male who is believed to have left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with the license plate DT 50632. Munoz is wanted for murder and several other felony charges. Police are asking the public to call police if they see the suspect or vehicle. The names of the deceased or the victims were not released.