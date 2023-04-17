Victims of Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ Mass Shooting Identified
TRAGEDY
All four victims of the mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama were identified Monday. Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, were killed when a shooting broke out at a Sweet 16 at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. An additional 28 people, believed to be mostly teenagers, were wounded in the attack, five of whom were in critical condition. No suspect has been named and a motive remains unclear. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency clarified to The Daily Beast on Monday that a suspect had not been found despite earlier reports that quoted him as saying there was no longer a threat to the community. Burkett said he was most likely referring to the crime scene being secured on Sunday and there being no threat in the immediate area. Authorities have pleaded for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.