Victims of Long Island Plane Crash Identified as Local Couple

The two people who were killed Saturday when a small plane went down on Long Island have been identified as Robert Mark, 66, and Susan Quagliano, 57. The couple were both from Oakdale, New York, a hamlet on Long Island, Newsday reports. The single-engine plane, a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, crashed around 9:15 a.m. in a farm field while the couple were reportedly flying to New Bedford, Massachusetts. “The plane started to experience engine failure, circled once, tried to land in a farm field up in Laurel, and then ultimately crashed in the field,” Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said. A dog that was also on board somehow survived the fatal crash and was found nearby by a local farmer. The cause of the crash is not yet known, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.