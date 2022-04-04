Six Victims of Sunday Night Mass Shooting in Sacramento Are Identified
TRAGIC
Authorities in Sacramento have released the names of the six people killed in Sunday night’s brutal shooting spree. Three women—Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21—were killed outside London, a busy bar, as was Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32. Cousins Devazia Turner, 29, and Sergio Harris, 38, a father of three, were also identified among the victims. Witnesses told The Daily Beast that bodies were left on the street for hours, which Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said was necessary “to maintain the integrity of a sprawling, complex crime scene.” At least 12 other people were wounded when the shooters fired over 250 shots into a crowd during a brawl outside the bar. Police have yet to detain the gunmen.